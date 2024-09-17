Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

    RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    The video showcasing Emma Singletary’s submission from Ramstein High School, has been selected for DoDEA Europe's immunization awareness campaign. This public service announcement (PSA) presents a compelling educational message about the importance of vaccinations in maintaining public health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 06:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 937035
    VIRIN: 240918-D-OJ223-1079
    Filename: DOD_110569903
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein High School student's creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein High School student&rsquo;s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

    Immunization
    PSA
    DoDEA
    DoDEA Europe
    Immunization Awareness

