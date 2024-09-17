Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

The video showcasing Emma Singletary’s submission from Ramstein High School, has been selected for DoDEA Europe's immunization awareness campaign. This public service announcement (PSA) presents a compelling educational message about the importance of vaccinations in maintaining public health.
