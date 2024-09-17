Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

    GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    The video showcasing Emma Singletary’s submission from Ramstein High School, has been selected for DoDEA Europe's immunization awareness campaign. This public service announcement (PSA) presents a compelling educational message about the importance of vaccinations in maintaining public health.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 06:21
    Photo ID: 8648360
    VIRIN: 240918-D-OJ223-1425
    Resolution: 5876x4926
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ramstein High School student&rsquo;s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High School
    Student
    Immunizations
    DoDEA
    DoDEA Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download