Honoring courage and unity: Wiesbaden Warrior Battalion commemorates 23rd anniversary of 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2024, the Wiesbaden Warrior Battalion, consisting of cadets from Wiesbaden High School and Wiesbaden Middle School, honored the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Many parents and students and the three proud companies that make up the battalion were present. The Warrior Battalion staff worked hard on planning and executing the ceremony to properly commemorate the heartbreaking tragedy that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

On that day, 19 hijackers took control of four commercial airlines: two Boeing 757s and two Boeing 767s. At 8:46 a.m., the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. This was initially presumed to be an accident; however, seventeen minutes later, the second plane crashed into the South Tower. At this point, the country realized that America was under attack.



During the first two attacks alone, over 2,977 American citizens lost their lives and thousands more were left with severe injuries. To this day, over 1,000 people remain unidentified or missing.

At 9:37 a.m., the third plane crashed into the west wall of the Pentagon, resulting in the deaths of all 64 passengers and an additional 125 government employees in the building.



The passengers attempted to recapture control over the aircraft on the fourth and final plane. About thirteen crew members and passengers could discreetly call the authorities, United Airlines, friends, and family. One passenger, Thomas Burnett Jr., told his wife over the phone, “I know we’re all going to die. There are three of us who are going to do something about it. I love you, honey.” After the call, 43 passengers stormed the cockpit. Fearing that their captives would gain the upper hand, the hijackers rolled the plane and pitched it into a nosedive. At 10:03 a.m., the aircraft crashed into an empty field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The plane was about twenty minutes away from Washington, D.C. It is believed that its intended target was either the Capitol Building or the White House.



“So many committed to helping their neighbors and their fellow Americans. The sorrow was immense while the spirit of America was awakened and rejuvenated,” stated Lt. Col Jon A. Ring during his remarks. “The terrorists thought that they would divide America through this attack, but they achieved the exact opposite. We were tighter than we had been in decades.”



The ceremony opened with the introduction of the color guard, carrying the American, German, and Wiesbaden Battalion flags. As the color guard marched to the front of the formation, the entire battalion was brought to attention. The American and German anthems were then performed proudly by the Wiesbaden High School band. Soon after, the Battalion Commander of the Warrior Battalion, cadet Lt. Col. Jacob Barnes, introduced the speakers.



Speaking first was Wiesbaden Middle School’s principal, Lauren Tobias. Her speech was shortly followed by remarks from the assistant principal of Wiesbaden High School, John Zesiger. Senior Army Instructor of the Warrior Battalion, Ring, was last to speak. The speakers spoke not only of the tragedy of the attack but also of the patriotism and connection that brought America together during and after the attack. Lauren Tobias stated in her speech, “... Remembering is not enough. We honor their legacies by embodying the values they represented—courage, compassion, and unity.”