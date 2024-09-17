Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Warrior Battalion commemorates 23rd anniversary of 9/11 [Image 1 of 4]

    Wiesbaden Warrior Battalion commemorates 23rd anniversary of 9/11

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    On Sept. 11, 2024, the Wiesbaden Warrior Battalion, consisting of cadets from Wiesbaden High School and Wiesbaden Middle School, honored the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Many parents and students and the three proud companies that make up the battalion were present. The Warrior Battalion staff worked hard on planning and executing the ceremony to properly commemorate the heartbreaking tragedy that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

    Honoring courage and unity: Wiesbaden Warrior Battalion commemorates 23rd anniversary of 9/11

    TAGS

    DoDEA
    Cadets
    DoDEA Europe
    High School. JROTC

