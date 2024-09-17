Wiesbaden Warrior Battalion commemorates 23rd anniversary of 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Sept. 11, 2024, the Wiesbaden Warrior Battalion, consisting of cadets from Wiesbaden High School and Wiesbaden Middle School, honored the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Many parents and students and the three proud companies that make up the battalion were present. The Warrior Battalion staff worked hard on planning and executing the ceremony to properly commemorate the heartbreaking tragedy that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.