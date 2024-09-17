Strengthening minds: U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy collaborates for Mental Health initiatives

Photo By Cpl. Manuel Rivera | U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Royal Australian Navy...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Manuel Rivera | U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Royal Australian Navy Sailors participate in an OPRES Resilience and BattleSMART brief at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, NT, Australia, Sep. 2, 2024. The OPRES Resilience and BattleSMART brief serves to bring awareness to mental health in the military and ways to cope or get help for problems that occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy psychologists with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 collaborated with Royal Australian Navy mental health practitioners to provide training on operational stress responses and interventions at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, NT, Australia, Sept. 2.



This first-of-its-kind partnership between the Australian and U.S. militaries focused on enhancing the teams’ ability to conduct psychological surveillance, training, crisis response intervention, and consultation.



Royal Australian Navy Lt. Ian O’Neill, a psychologist with the HMAS Coonawarra, invited the MRF-D 24.3 Operational Stress Control and Readiness team, led by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ivoryee Martin and Lt. Cmdr. Mark Palcan, both clinical psychologists, along with Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Bailey and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfonso Chavez, both behavioral health technicians, to support the Australian Defence Force’s Operations Resolute through a mental health prevention brief.



This marks the first time the rotation’s mental health teams engaged in joint mental health prevention training with their Australian counterparts, addressing unique operational stressors and mental health initiatives. The teams identified common human factors challenges and shared effective strategies to support the readiness of U.S., Australian, and partner nation service members in a joint operational environment.



“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our American partners to reinforce healthy self-care and peer support tools for our strenuous operational requirements,” said O’Neill. “We can prepare and optimize our most valued asset for the mission – our people.”



Following this collaboration, the U.S. OSCAR team invited their Australian colleagues to observe additional training sessions. Palcan and Martin led multiple MRF-D 24.3 redeployment briefs to help Marines and Sailors identify and mitigate stress as they prepare to return to the U.S.



The OSCAR team focused on the importance of recognizing the “stages of reunion and reintegration,” a process in which service members and their families mentally, physically, and emotionally adjust to life after deployment. They also reviewed “the stress continuum,” a tool that peers and leaders can use to identify stress responses throughout deployment, including the transition home.



“These discussions prepare and empower Marines, Sailors, and our joint partners to leverage their peers and leadership to overcome operational stress,” explained Palcan. “The OSCAR team’s engagement in the field, in garrison, and throughout the deployment cycle fosters growth and warrior toughness, overcoming barrios to mental health.”



Palcan also emphasized the importance of taking time to address stress, nothing the value of empathy and connection among peers.



“Just as we practice our tactical breathing while firing a weapon, we can keep steady and maintain our sight picture in response to stress,” stated Palcan.



Martin highlighted the core leader functions – strengthen, mitigate, identify, treat, and reintegrate – and encouraged Marines and Sailors to foster resilience through a growth mindset.



The session concluded with a review of resources available to service members and their families, including command leadership, mentors, Religious Ministry Teams, Military and Family Life Counselors, Deployment Readiness Coordinators, and Operational Stress Control and Readiness teams. Martin also encouraged the use of services such as community counseling centers and Military One Source for additional support



“It’s important to understand how our fellow warfighters can intervene and when health professionals need to engage,” said Martin. “It’s okay not to be okay. Help is available.”





Service members are encouraged to use the following resources as needed:



Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647

National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

SAMHSA National Helpline: 1-800-622-HELP (4357)