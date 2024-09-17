MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors, Royal Australian Navy participates in OPRES Resilience, BattleSMART brief, tour ADV Cape Pillar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Royal Australian Navy Sailors participate in an OPRES Resilience and BattleSMART brief at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, NT, Australia, Sep. 2, 2024. The OPRES Resilience and BattleSMART brief serves to bring awareness to mental health in the military and ways to cope or get help for problems that occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)