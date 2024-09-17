Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors, Royal Australian Navy participates in OPRES Resilience, BattleSMART brief, tour ADV Cape Pillar [Image 2 of 5]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors, Royal Australian Navy participates in OPRES Resilience, BattleSMART brief, tour ADV Cape Pillar

    LARRAKYAH DEFENCE PRECINCT, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Royal Australian Navy Sailors participate in an OPRES Resilience and BattleSMART brief at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, NT, Australia, Sep. 2, 2024. The OPRES Resilience and BattleSMART brief serves to bring awareness to mental health in the military and ways to cope or get help for problems that occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors, Royal Australian Navy participates in OPRES Resilience, BattleSMART brief, tour ADV Cape Pillar [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

