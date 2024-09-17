MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors, Royal Australian Navy participates in OPRES Resilience, BattleSMART brief, tour ADV Cape Pillar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Navy Lt. Benjamin Fennick, left, the executive officer with ADV Cape Pillar gives a tour of the ADV Cape Pillar to U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, NT, Australia, Sep. 2, 2024. Sailors received a tour of ADV Cape Pillar following an OPRES Resilience and BattleSMART brief to bring awareness to mental health in the military and ways to cope or get help for problems that occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)