Staying prepared in the Last Frontier

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska -- During National Preparedness Month base units and community members provide information on disaster preparedness at the “Be Ready” booth outside the Base Exchange every Thursday during the month of September.



Each week, different units and local entities highlight how to prepare for potential crises and disasters that are specific to living in Alaska. These topics include forest fires, flooding, earthquakes and extreme winter weather.



Presentations and discussions include units such as the Eielson Fire Department and Emergency Management, Detachment 1, 66th Training Squadron’s Arctic Survival Training course specialist, and the 354th Operations Support Squadron weather flight. Local entities include the Alaska Department of Forestry, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Army Corps of Engineers, University of Fairbanks Alaska Geotechnical Institute, and Fairbanks Red Cross.



Knowing the basics about local hazards and how to protect yourself against them is vital for survival in a harsh environment. Here are some suggestions for what you can do to prepare.



Make A Plan

Prepare for where you’ll get your updates from during a disaster. Alerts come in different forms, but the most common one for military members is AtHoc so be sure to keep it up to date.

Make a plan for communication. During disasters, local cell towers are often overwhelmed. To avoid this problem, have an identified person out of the area to contact who can let the rest of your friends and family know your situation.



Build A Kit

Have at least three days of non-perishable food and water for each person. Plan for one gallon of water per person, per day.

Include a first aid kit, this can be customized to what medications you or your family may need.

Have flashlights and communication equipment other than cell phones.

Most Alaskan residents keep an emergency kit in their car in case of becoming stranded. These supplies are intended to hold them over until help arrives. Kits can consist of blankets, water, non-perishable food and an item for self-defense, but this can be customized to your needs.



“The biggest thing that each of us as individuals can do is to primarily look after ourselves and those around us,” explained Mark Hamlyn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger. “[Think] what can I do to make sure I’m safe, those around me are safe, that way I don’t become a victim or get caught in a position where it might put others at risk.”



For more information on preparedness visit https://www.beready.af.mil or https://www.ready.gov/september.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.16.2024 Story ID: 481027 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US