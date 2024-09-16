Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying prepared in the Last Frontier

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Photo Caption - National Preparedness Month information is displayed on a “Be Ready” booth at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sep. 12, 2024. Throughout the month of September, different units and local entities will highlight how to prepare for separate crises and disasters that are specific to living in Alaska, such as fires, flooding, earthquakes and winter weather hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    This work, Staying prepared in the Last Frontier, by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

