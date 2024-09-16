Staying prepared in the Last Frontier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Photo Caption - National Preparedness Month information is displayed on a “Be Ready” booth at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sep. 12, 2024. Throughout the month of September, different units and local entities will highlight how to prepare for separate crises and disasters that are specific to living in Alaska, such as fires, flooding, earthquakes and winter weather hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)