Col. Johnson Promoted to Brigadier General

CHARLOTTE-DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT BASE, N.C. – The North Carolina Air National Guard promoted



Colonel Shawne M. Johnson to Brigadier General during a formal ceremony at the 145th Airlift Wing in Charlotte,



N.C., Sept. 8.



Johnson, the previous commander of the 145th Mission Support Group and Director of Operations for the North



Carolina National Guard, will now serve as the Chief of Staff for the NCANG at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh,



N.C., making her the first female Chief of Staff for Air.



During the ceremony, Johnson thanked her friends, family and military peers for their support.



“To my family,” said Johnson. “You are the reason I do what I do. Your support and love keep me going, I thank and



love all of you very much.”



Johnson, originally from Endicott, N.Y., spent her youth in Dunedin, Fla., and made her way to the Carolinas as she



entered her college years. Like some young adults, Johnson was unsure what career path to commit to and decided



to take a sabbatical from school; that’s when she found her way to the military.



Johnson enlisted into the NCANG in 1986 as an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician. Ten years later, she became an



officer via direct commission into the Medical Service Corps. Johnson served in several leadership positions



throughout her career, including personnel, services, force support and human resources. These positions prepared



Johnson for her new role at JFHQ.



Johnson has dedicated her military career to the NCANG, where she made history as the first female to be promoted



to Brigadier General. Serving as the Chief of Staff for Air, brings her career full circle.



“There are so many people that have been pivotal in my career,” said Johnson. “It was those tough nurses and med



techs that made me who I am today. They shaped me, molded me and made me tough early in my career.”



Johnson developed a strong sense of perseverance early in her career, which enabled her to successfully balance



military service with her personal life, including marriage and raising children.



"For as long as I can contribute and make a difference, I will continue to serve,” said Johnson.



Her commitment to serving the Airmen and Soldiers of the NCNG is driven by both, her experience and passion.



“In this new role I will support the priorities of my leadership,” said Johnson. “I want to bring recognition to the



Airmen and Soldiers of the NCNG. I will attend events that can bring recognition to us, and let people know that



there is a base right here in Charlotte and about our GSUs (geographically separated units) in Stanly County.



When young people see me in uniform, I want them to know, I live in Concord. I serve. If I can do it, they can do it,”



Johnson expressed with pride and a sense of purpose.



The North Carolina Air National Guard extends its sincere congratulations to Brigadier General Johnson on her



promotion and new position.

