DLA Distribution commander visits NAVSUP FLCJ

Rear Adm. Michael York, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Commander, visited Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville (FLCJ) Sept. 11, 2024, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.



The visit was hosted by Capt. Matthew Bolls, NAVSUP FLCJ Commanding Officer, and featured a lunch and learn for the FLCJ team where they had the opportunity to engage directly with Rear Adm. York.



To continue the cross learning and information sharing the FLCJ leadership provided an overview of the mission and the unique aspects the command’s operations in the southeast region of the United States.



The FLCJ team also received a DLA Distribution overview from Rear Adm. York on its mission and the role that NAVSUP and the fleet logistics centers play in their operations.



“It was great to have Rear Adm. York visit the Southeast,” Capt. Bolls said. “Not only does he represent DLA, one of our most significant mission partners, but is also a senior supply officer, mentor, and friend. His perspective, insight, and advice to our officers and civilians embodies leader development and his visit highlights how we continue to learn from each other and build on our mission successes together.”