Rear Adm. Michael York, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Commander, visited Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville (FLCJ) Sept. 11, 2024, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. The visit was hosted by Capt. Matthew Bolls, NAVSUP FLCJ Commanding Officer, and featured a lunch and learn for the FLCJ team where they had the opportunity to engage directly with Rear Adm. York. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 08:09
|Photo ID:
|8639969
|VIRIN:
|110924-N-DU371-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution commander visits NAVSUP FLCJ [Image 4 of 4], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
