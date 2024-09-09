DLA Distribution commander visits NAVSUP FLCJ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Michael York, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Commander, visited Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville (FLCJ) Sept. 11, 2024, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. The visit was hosted by Capt. Matthew Bolls, NAVSUP FLCJ Commanding Officer, and featured a lunch and learn for the FLCJ team where they had the opportunity to engage directly with Rear Adm. York. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)