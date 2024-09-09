Benelux celebrates opening of new Brussels Unit School

Photo By Richard Komurek | Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the Department of Defense Education Activity,...... read more read more Photo By Richard Komurek | Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, school officials and other community members conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 10, 2024 to commemorate the opening of the new Brussels Unit School in Brussels, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BRUSSELS, Belgium – Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) joined teachers and students in celebrating the opening of the new Brussels Unit School at Sterrebeek Annex with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 10.



Construction of the new $37.5 million education facility began in 2019 and the school opened its doors to more than 300 international students in August this year. The modern schoolhouse is designated as a “21st Century school”, specifically designed to enhance education competencies and concepts that focus on critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. These new schools feature flexible layouts that foster active learning, innovative teaching methodologies, and heightened student engagement.



The opening ceremony highlighted the community’s commitment to education and the significance of the school to the Brussels community.

“This building, and each unique classroom within it, are visible testaments to our shared mission of creating exceptional communities where our servicemembers, civilians and their Families can thrive, said Col. Patrick Hofmann, USAG Benelux commander. “Here our children have the opportunity to learn and grow with students from different cultures and backgrounds, in a modern learning environment that uniquely prepares them for a globalized world.”



The school, which has a population of pre-K, middle, and high school students, looks and functions more like a college campus than a traditional children’s school of years past.



“This school embodies our commitment to adaptability. With flexible layouts, movable walls, and open spaces, our 21st Century schools are designed for teachers to adjust their lessons to meet the needs of each individual student,” said Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez, director of DoDEA. “Our schools are purpose built to facilitate teamwork and collaboration between students; between teachers; between subjects; and between grade levels.”



The Brussels Unit School is the newest DoDEA school in Europe. It was built by the Army Corps of Engineers and with partnership and support provided by USAG Benelux personnel. The cooperation between Team Benelux, Army engineers and DoDEA involved all phases of the project from initial planning and design to construction, said John McMullen, a master planner with the Department of Public Works (DPW) at Chièvres Air Base.



“Utility surveys, environmental reviews, energy compliance and site preparation were coordinated by USAG Benelux personnel prior to the first shovel breaking ground,” said McMullen. “The DPW Engineering Division helped to ensure compliance with the Installation Design Guide and Department of the Army and Installation Management Command-Europe regulations.”



The Brussels Unit School, formerly known as the Brussels American School, provides educational services to the children of U.S. Department of Defense and Department of State personnel in the Brussels area as well as international students from more than 25 NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.