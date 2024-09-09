Benelux celebrates opening of new Brussels Unit School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, school officials and other community members watch a student parade of international flags during a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 10, 2024 to commemorate the opening of the new Brussels Unit School. The school, located at Sterrebeek Annex in Brussels, Belgium, has students from more than 25 nations including the U.S., NATO Allies and Partnership for Peace countries. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)