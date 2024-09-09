Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, school officials and other community members conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 10, 2024 to commemorate the opening of the new Brussels Unit School in Brussels, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 04:32
|Photo ID:
|8639847
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-JD641-9300
|Resolution:
|1495x837
|Size:
|824.8 KB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Benelux celebrates opening of new Brussels Unit School [Image 5 of 5], by Richard Komurek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Benelux celebrates opening of new Brussels Unit School
No keywords found.