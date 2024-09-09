Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benelux celebrates opening of new Brussels Unit School [Image 5 of 5]

    Benelux celebrates opening of new Brussels Unit School

    BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BELGIUM

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Richard Komurek 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, school officials and other community members conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 10, 2024 to commemorate the opening of the new Brussels Unit School in Brussels, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 04:32
    Photo ID: 8639847
    VIRIN: 240910-A-JD641-9300
    Resolution: 1495x837
    Size: 824.8 KB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

