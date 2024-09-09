Benelux celebrates opening of new Brussels Unit School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, school officials and other community members conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 10, 2024 to commemorate the opening of the new Brussels Unit School in Brussels, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)