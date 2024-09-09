Moody remembers fallen heroes

Photo By Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Moody Air Force Base honor guard present the American...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Moody Air Force Base honor guard present the American flag in a retirement of colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor the first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – On Sept. 11, 2024, Airmen, civilians and families gathered at Moody Air Force Base to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks 23 years ago - a reminder of the enduring impact of that tragic day on the nation and the armed forces.



The solemn ceremony underscored Moody's ongoing commitment to honor those who perished and to uphold the values of freedom and resilience. The ceremony serves as both a memorial and a recommitment to the defense of the nation, reflecting the unwavering spirit of the Airmen who serve today.



“We hold these ceremonies to honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who gave everything on 9/11,” said Staff Sgt. Enrique Jovel, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter. “It’s not just about remembering the past – it’s about ensuring that their legacy lives on. I’m truly honored to help lead this ceremony, to remind our community that we stand together in memory of the fallen and the heroes who continue to protect us.”



Airmen from across the base participated in the “Patriot Day” ceremony standing in formation as a sign of respect and solidarity. In addition to the national anthem, taps and retreat ceremonies, “The Last Alarm” detail was performed in memory of firefighters fallen in the line of duty, adding weight and poignant moments of silence between the ringing of the bell for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.



“Every year, this ceremony reminds us of how we as a country came together during such a difficult time,” said Tech. Sgt. Phillip Daniels, 23rd CES lead firefighter. “By remembering 9/11, we honor the people we lost and the values of service and sacrifice that bring us together. I’m proud to play a part in keeping that spirit going.”



Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson recounted his experience during the fateful day, talked about the importance of first responders and military personnel especially in trying times, and highlighted the close ties between Moody AFB and the Valdosta community, emphasizing shared values of resilience and unity in the face of adversity.



“Remember to tell your story, where you were and what role you played and pass that on to generations to come,” Matheson said. “Thank you for what you do, every single day. The city and this county are in awe of you and your role.”



The 9/11 remembrance at Moody AFB not only honored those lost but also reinforced the enduring commitment of the Air Force to defend the nation against all threats.



"We stand here today, not just as individuals, but as a united force,” Jovel said. “The spirit of those we lost on 9/11 lives on in each of us, fueling our dedication to protect and serve. Their legacy is our mission, and we will never forget."