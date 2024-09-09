U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Moody Air Force Base honor guard present the American flag in a retirement of colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor the first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8636464
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-JS667-1008
|Resolution:
|4229x2817
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody remembers fallen heroes [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
