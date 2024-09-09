Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody remembers fallen heroes [Image 4 of 5]

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the Moody Air Force Base honor guard unfolds the American flag in a retirement of colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept.11, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor the first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8636463
    VIRIN: 240911-F-JS667-1007
    Resolution: 4278x2849
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
    Air Combat Command
    9/11
    Air Force
    Patriot's Day
    23rd Wing

