Moody remembers fallen heroes

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the Moody Air Force Base honor guard unfolds the American flag in a retirement of colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept.11, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor the first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)