Tyler Native Supports Military Exercise NORTHERN VIKING in Iceland

KEFLAVÍK AIR BASE, Iceland – Builder 1st Class Justin Emerson joins U.S. Sailors and Marines for U.S.-led Exercise NORTHERN VIKING 2024 (NV24) in Keflavik, Iceland, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2024.



As a native of Tyler, Texas, Emerson is a graduate of John Tyler High School and his parents and other family still reside in the area.



Currently, Emerson is a U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 where he oversees various duties in general construction. His support to NV24 included work as a project supervisor for setting up lodging tents, completing airfield damage repair training and fixing a fence on Keflavik Air Base.



While at NV24, Emerson was part of several exercise activities with servicemembers from Denmark, France, Iceland, Norway, and Poland as well as components of Standing NATO Maritime Group One and Allied Maritime Command.



“I’ve never seen this many countries work together in such a small area,” said Emerson. “I’ve been a part of exercises with multiple countries but never have they worked this closely with each other.”



NV24 will strengthen interoperability among NATO Allies through a variety of contingency situations including humanitarian crisis response caused by a simulated volcanic eruption and other training opportunities to further enhance safety and sustainment operations, expeditionary and construction capabilities, medical responses, and search and rescue, as well as humanitarian assistance.



Through NV24, the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations are better prepared to execute in a multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap, a vital shipping hub for commerce between North America and Europe.



Participation in multinational exercises such as NV24 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination for the U.S. with Allied militaries during times of crisis. It also allows U.S. servicemembers the ability to experience new cultures and visit a foreign country.



While in Iceland, Emerson said he enjoyed a game of golf and was looking forward to seeing Reykjavik.



“It’s the best golf course I’ve ever been on,” said Emerson about finding a place to golf in Iceland. “The biggest thing I looked forward to was the golfing. I want to golf in every country I go to.”



Northern Viking is a biennial exercise that has been held since 1982 and is based on the provisions of the 1951 Defense Agreement between Iceland and the United States.



U.S. European Command directed and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-led, NV24 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet planned and executed Joint and Coalition live exercise. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.

