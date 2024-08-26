NMCB 11 Northern Viking 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240830-N-GF351-1003 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 30, 2024) Builder 1st Class Justin Emerson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, unrolled a new fence as part of a repair project on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) Aug. 30. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)