Gulfport Resident Supports Military Exercise NORTHERN VIKING in Iceland

KEFLAVÍK AIR BASE, Iceland - Builder 2nd Class Slava Kritzer joins U.S. Sailors and Marines for U.S.-led Exercise Northern Viking 2024 (NV24) in Keflavik, Iceland, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2024.



As a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi, Kritzer is a U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11) where he does construction project estimating that helps identify the supplies, materials, and tools needed for different work projects. His skills were used during airfield damage repair training and a fence repair on Keflavik Air Base.



While supporting NV24, Kritzer was part of exercise activities with servicemembers from Denmark, France, Iceland, Norway, and Poland as well as components of Standing NATO Maritime Group One and Allied Maritime Command.



“I like working with other [military] branches. I’ve never worked with several different countries this closely where we are eating in the same galley and slept in the same area,” said Kritzer. “I’ve learned a fair on how the Marines do [airfield damage repair] and how they respond to different scenarios with airfields or air bases.”



NV24 will strengthen interoperability among NATO Allies through a variety of contingency situations including humanitarian crisis response caused by a simulated volcanic eruption and other training opportunities to further enhance safety and sustainment operations, expeditionary and construction capabilities, medical responses, and search and rescue, as well as humanitarian assistance.



Through NV24, the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations are better prepared to execute in a multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap, a vital shipping hub for commerce between North America and Europe.



Participation in multinational exercises such as NV24 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination for the U.S. with Allied militaries during times of crisis. It also allows U.S. servicemembers the ability to experience new cultures and visit a foreign country.



During NV24, Kritzer enjoyed seeing the country and was happy to try an Icelandic hot dog which is popular with a blend of different locally sourced meats and spices. “It was pretty good,” he said. “I enjoyed seeing Iceland... I’m excited to see Rekjavik.”



Northern Viking is a biennial exercise that has been held since 1982 and is based on the provisions of the 1951 Defense Agreement between Iceland and the United States.



U.S. European Command directed and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-led, NV24 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet planned and executed Joint and Coalition live exercise. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.

