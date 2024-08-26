Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 Northern Viking 24 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 11 Northern Viking 24

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Oun 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240830-N-GF351-1010 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 30, 2024) Builder 2nd Class Slava Kritzer, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a tie wire to tighten and fix a fence as part of a repair project on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) Aug. 30. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8620200
    VIRIN: 240830-N-GF351-1010
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 459.9 KB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 Northern Viking 24 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Joshua Oun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 Northern Viking 24
    NMCB 11 Northern Viking 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NV24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download