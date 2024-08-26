11th Airborne Division Executes Historic Joint Airborne Operation During Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024

Photo By Spc. Joseph Honce | A member of the Indonesian National Armed Forces studies his surroundings after...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Honce | A member of the Indonesian National Armed Forces studies his surroundings after completing an airborne jump during Super Garuda Shield 2024, in Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Multinational airborne operations during Super Garuda Shield are essential for mission readiness as they enhance interoperability, foster seamless coordination among allied forces, and ensure rapid deployment capabilities. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Honce) see less | View Image Page

The tropical sun bore down on the assembled forces, a stark contrast to the frigid Arctic conditions the 11th Airborne Division is accustomed to. But for these Soldiers, trained in the harshest climates, the challenge of adapting to the steamy jungles of Indonesia was just another testament to their versatility and readiness. As the aircraft engines roared overhead, the paratroopers of the 11th Airborne Division stood poised, ready to leap into history once again.



Super Garuda Shield 2024, a monumental joint and multinational military exercise, brought together over 5,500 combined servicemembers from the United States, Indonesia, Japan, and several other allied nations. The exercise, held across multiple locations in Indonesia, was a demonstration of the U.S. military’s commitment to strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. At the heart of this effort was the 11th Airborne Division, whose Soldiers were tasked with executing a series of complex airborne operations, a core component of the exercise.



Brig. Gen. Kevin James Williams, deputy commanding general of operations for the 25th Infantry Division and Army forces commander for Super Garuda Shield 2024, highlighted the strategic significance of this partnership. “Super Garuda Shield allows the Indonesian military and U.S. armed forces to come together to exercise and rehearse interoperability, train warfighting readiness, and really build professional and personal trust,” said Williams. This trust and cooperation are vital, as they enhance the ability of both nations to respond effectively to crises in the region.



The 11th Airborne Division, the U.S. Army’s only Arctic airborne reconnaissance unit, plays a critical role in both the frigid north and the expansive Indo-Pacific region. “We operate in some of the harshest conditions imaginable, from sub-zero temperatures in Alaska to the humid tropics of Southeast Asia,” said Capt. Pete Lanigan, a chaplain with the 11th Airborne Division. This dual mission underscores the division’s versatility and the strategic importance of Alaska, not only for its proximity to the Arctic but also as a launch point for operations across the Pacific.



Despite the stark differences in environment, the division’s training prepared them well for the challenges of Super Garuda Shield. “Whether it’s in the arctic cold or the tropical heat, our Soldiers are ready to deploy, fight, and win,” Capt. Lanigan emphasized.



Williams reflected on the operational challenges and opportunities presented by Super Garuda Shield: “What someone would see as a challenge is a great opportunity for us to bring a team together, a coalition, a joint team, and then exercise them under realistic conditions.” He highlighted the recent airborne assault conducted by the 11th Airborne Division, in collaboration with Japanese and Indonesian armed forces, as a prime example of overcoming such challenges. “Just this year, we did an airborne assault with the 140th out of 11th Airborne, partnering with the Japanese Defense forces, the Indonesian defense forces, and our own U.S. forces,” he said, illustrating the exercise’s complexity and the invaluable experience it provided.



For Sgt. Bret Watson of the 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, the exercise was not just about demonstrating military prowess; it was an opportunity to strengthen bonds with partner forces. “Our mission with Super Garuda Shield is to join forces with the Indonesian army and partner with the Japanese army to show that we can project and jump anywhere in the world,” Watson explained. His experiences in Indonesia, both in 2023 and 2024, highlighted the mutual respect and camaraderie that developed between the U.S. and its allied forces.



The Soldiers of the 11th Airborne Division, alongside their Indonesian and Japanese counterparts, shared more than just tactical knowledge. They exchanged life-saving medical techniques and strategies, a particular focus for Watson, who serves as a medic. “It’s about sharing experiences and techniques to better treat casualties and save lives, whether it's our Soldiers or theirs,” Watson added.



Williams also noted the evolution of Super Garuda Shield over the years, from a bilateral exercise to a complex, joint, and multinational operation: “From when I first did this in 2015 to now, it’s just an incredible growth... It shows how important this partnership is with Indonesia and all the countries across the Pacific.” This growth has allowed the exercise to include a wide range of activities, from command and control exercises to combined arms live-fire drills, which involve forces from multiple nations, including Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.



One of the highlights of the exercise was the airborne operation, where paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division, along with Indonesian and Japanese armed forces, executed a coordinated jump into a designated drop zone in the heart of Sumatra. The operation was a powerful demonstration of joint interoperability and the ability to project force across the vast distances of the Indo-Pacific.



As the Soldiers leapt from their aircraft, they were not just executing a military maneuver; they were reinforcing the enduring partnerships that are crucial to maintaining stability in the region. The jump was followed by rigorous jungle training, engineering projects, and live-fire exercises, all designed to enhance the readiness of the participating forces.



Lanigan, who has been with the unit for seven months, reflected on the significance of the exercise. “This is my first Super Garuda Shield, and it’s been an incredible experience. The opportunity to perform the airborne prayer and conduct a field service on the drop zone, still in our gear and face paint, is something I’ll never forget,” the chaplain shared. The spiritual support provided by the chaplaincy was a vital component of maintaining morale during the grueling training schedule.



As Super Garuda Shield 2024 draws to a close, the Soldiers of the 11th Airborne Division prepare to return to Alaska, bringing with them new experiences and strengthened bonds with their international partners. The exercise has not only tested their tactical skills but also reinforced the importance of the U.S. military’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Every jump, every exercise, strengthens our ability to operate alongside our allies,” said Watson. “We’re not just preparing for the next mission; we’re building the future of military cooperation in this region.”



The 11th Airborne Division’s participation in Super Garuda Shield 2024 was a testament to their enduring commitment to excellence, adaptability, and partnership. As they returned to the Arctic, they carried with them the knowledge that whether in the icy north or the humid tropics, they stand ready to defend and support their nation and its allies, wherever and whenever called upon.