Spc. Michael Kenary, a soldier with Bison Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, applies face paint as he prepares for an airborne operation during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Watudodol, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Macario Mora)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 22:03
|Photo ID:
|8620328
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-NN107-7214
|Resolution:
|1304x1600
|Size:
|212.38 KB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Garuda Shield 24: Pre-Jump/Sustained Airborne Training Day 2, by CPT MacarioMa Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
11th Airborne Division Executes Historic Joint Airborne Operation During Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024
No keywords found.