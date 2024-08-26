Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 24: Pre-Jump/Sustained Airborne Training Day 2

    INDONESIA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Capt. MacarioMa Mora 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Sarah Pittman (left), a medic with Bison Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, secures her helmet as Sgt. Zachary (right) performs a final equipment check before an airborne operation during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Watudodol, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Macario Mora)

    11th Airborne Division Executes Historic Joint Airborne Operation During Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024

