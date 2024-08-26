Super Garuda Shield 24: Pre-Jump/Sustained Airborne Training Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Sarah Pittman (left), a medic with Bison Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, secures her helmet as Sgt. Zachary (right) performs a final equipment check before an airborne operation during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Watudodol, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Macario Mora)