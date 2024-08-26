RF-A 24-3: USAF, RAAF Strengthen Combat Capabilities

U.S. military forces and the Royal Australian Air Force collaborated in the air and on ground for Red Flag-Alaska 24-3, Aug. 15-29, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.



This exercise is a Pacific Air Forces directed field training for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. It is conducted throughout the year in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), with air and ground operations happening primarily out of Eielson AFB and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



“To make Red Flag-Alaska happen, it takes a lot of interagency cooperation between Eielson, [JBER], 11th Air Force, PACAF and all of our other joint and international partners,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Doyle, RF-A 24-3 team chief. “One of the things that makes Red Flag Alaska such an important exercise is we get to exercise with one of our most important partners, the Royal Australian Air Force….this is a great opportunity for them to learn how to do the level of integrated planning that we do out here with the Air Force, Navy, Army, and Marines.”



Exercises like RF-A aim to enhance integration with the U.S. joint Allies and partners across all aspects of air and ground operations. This iteration included the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines from 33 different units.



This was the first RF-A exercise without a dedicated aggressor squadron, which meant U.S. military forces and RAAF provided both blue and red air forces. Blue air is the team being trained, while red air plays the role of the adversary to challenge and improve the skills of blue air.



This also marked the first-time the U.S. Navy integrated the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile with the Air Force during Red Flag.



“This was a unique opportunity for us to learn more about that weapon system and how they integrate into the joint and combined fight, and a great opportunity for them to learn how to do the level of integrated planning that we do,” said Doyle.



The U.S Navy VAQ-135 Squadron, out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, brought their EA-18G Growler aircraft which provided an electronic warfare training opportunity to participants.



“The VAQ-135 is an Electronic Attack Squadron specializing in working with Air Force activity, and Allies and partners,” said U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alfredo Arenasrivas assigned to the "Black Ravens," Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ-135 aviation ordnanceman. “When activities are happening, they usually like to have a VAQ squadron that provides electronic attack or provides electronic coverage for jamming purposes. It’s kind of like having that shield with the sword behind it.”



To ensure readiness, the RAAF not only brought their own team of aircrew but logistics and maintenance aircraftmen for the exercise.



“It’s important for the Australian Air Force to train with partner forces from across the world,” said RAAF Group Captain Tracy Douglas, commander task unit. “It is rare that we will ever be operating completely alone so we need to take every opportunity that we can get to practice our integration to further understand our tactics, techniques and procedures. As is written in Australia's National Defence Strategy, the United States in particular is a very important partner for us and Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 was an opportunity to really progress those integration goals across the whole range of aviation activities.”



Realistic combat training is essential to the success of air and ground operations. Alaska’s strategic value, in terms of combat training, is its vast airspace, varied terrain and advanced range complexes. The JPARC is the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world, given its expansive co-located air and land ranges and potential for co-located air and sea ranges.



The U.S. and the Department of Defense remain committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. With every iteration of RF-A, that commitment continues to demonstrate our dedication to maintaining the capability and readiness of U.S. forces, and our Allies and partners to address the region’s evolving challenges.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.30.2024 17:47 Story ID: 479892 Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RF-A 24-3: USAF, RAAF Strengthen Combat Capabilities, by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.