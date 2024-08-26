Naval Medical Research Unit SOUTH Director of Research Administration Recognized at MHSRS 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2024) Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, presents an award to Roxana Lescano, with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH, at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium. Lexano received the 2024 Distinguished Service Award for her work as NAMRU SOUTH's director of research administration. MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. The eight NMR&D commands, led by NMRC, are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/released)