Kaw Lake Levels Below Normal, Boaters Urged to Exercise Caution

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District Kaw Lake office has initiated full or partial closures of multiple boat ramps on Kaw Lake.



The current elevation of the lake is 1006.88 feet, just over 3 feet below normal pool of 1010.00 feet. This decrease in lake level is primarily due to a combination of recent dry weather within the watershed and water usage by our water supply contract holders.



“As a result of low water levels, several boat ramps around the lake are either fully or partially closed,” said Kaw Lake Manager Peat Robinson. “The closures are clearly marked with barricades for the safety of our visitors.”



Boaters are advised to use the following boat ramps, which remain open and accessible: Washunga Bay, Sarge Creek, Pioneer Park, and Osage Cove.



While enjoying the lake, boaters should exercise caution. The low water levels have exposed shallow points and unmarked hazards that could pose risks. We strongly recommend all boaters navigate carefully to avoid any potential accidents.



Please note the boat ramp below the dam remains open and is not affected by the current lake elevation.



For more information on lake conditions please contact the Kaw Lake Office at 580-762-5611.