    Kaw Lake Levels Below Normal, Boaters Urged to Exercise Caution

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    As a result of low water levels, several boat ramps around the lake are either fully or partially closed.

    While enjoying the lake, boaters should exercise caution. The low water levels have exposed shallow points and unmarked hazards that could pose risks. We strongly recommend all boaters navigate carefully to avoid any potential accidents.

