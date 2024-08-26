Specialty Exchange Trailer Hypes Army-Navy Game as College Football Season Begins

Photo By Marisa Conner | As college football kicks off, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Army-Navy Game...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | As college football kicks off, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Army-Navy Game trailer is hitting the road. The trailer will deliver merchandise to military installations around the Central and Eastern regions of the U.S. before making its way to Washington D.C. for the 125th Army-Navy Game on Dec. 14 at Commanders Field. Read more about the specially designed trailer: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2L8. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Drivers on the road this fall may see the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s newest tractor-trailer design shouting out this year’s Army-Navy Football Game taking place Dec. 14 in Washington D.C.



The trailer will be on display at the 125th playing of the legendary college football rivalry game at Commanders Field, but until then, it will be a working truck, delivering merchandise to military communities throughout the Central and Eastern regions of the United States.



The specially designed trailer wrap features silhouettes of iconic D.C. military memorials against a background of red, white and blue; the Army-Navy Game logo; and the message “Where Heroes Shop,” reminding Veterans and Department of Defense civilians that they can shop the Exchange tax-free for life.



This marks the seventh year the DoD’s largest retailer is a participating partner in the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. The game represents an opportunity to reach thousands of Cadets, Midshipmen and members of the military community at the stadium, as well as millions of fans watching on CBS, letting them know that the Exchange is there to serve them.



“The Army-Navy Game brings together our Nation’s heroes—those who are serving, have served and are preparing to serve,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1973. “It is an honor for the Exchange to serve these men and women who make our freedoms possible.”



Cadets and Midshipmen at the game can visit a mobile field Exchange—a store on wheels that is deployed to serve troops during military exercises, after natural disasters and in remote locations—to learn more about the history and scope of the Exchange’s mission to improve Quality of Life for military communities.



The Exchange operates more than 5,500 department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, malls and movie theaters nationwide and in 30 countries and four U.S. territories. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities, including through contributions to critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs that make life better for Warfighters and families.



Active duty, Reserve and National Guard personnel, service-connected disabled Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop in Exchange stores. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their Exchange eligibility can use their benefit at ShopMyExchange.com. To learn more, Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans and DoD and Coast Guard civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



