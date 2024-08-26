Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Specialty Exchange Trailer Hypes Army-Navy Game as College Football Season Begins

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Specialty Exchange Trailer Hypes Army-Navy Game as College Football Season Begins

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    As college football kicks off, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Army-Navy Game trailer is hitting the road. The trailer will deliver merchandise to military installations around the Central and Eastern regions of the U.S. before making its way to Washington D.C. for the 125th Army-Navy Game on Dec. 14 at Commanders Field. Read more about the specially designed trailer: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2L8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 22:23
    Photo ID: 8618324
    VIRIN: 240829-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialty Exchange Trailer Hypes Army-Navy Game as College Football Season Begins, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Specialty Exchange Trailer Hypes Army-Navy Game as College Football Season Begins

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army-Navy Game
    USMA
    USAFA
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download