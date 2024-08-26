As college football kicks off, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Army-Navy Game trailer is hitting the road. The trailer will deliver merchandise to military installations around the Central and Eastern regions of the U.S. before making its way to Washington D.C. for the 125th Army-Navy Game on Dec. 14 at Commanders Field. Read more about the specially designed trailer: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2L8.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 22:23
|Photo ID:
|8618324
|VIRIN:
|240829-D-DO482-1111
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Specialty Exchange Trailer Hypes Army-Navy Game as College Football Season Begins, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Specialty Exchange Trailer Hypes Army-Navy Game as College Football Season Begins
No keywords found.