Specialty Exchange Trailer Hypes Army-Navy Game as College Football Season Begins

As college football kicks off, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Army-Navy Game trailer is hitting the road. The trailer will deliver merchandise to military installations around the Central and Eastern regions of the U.S. before making its way to Washington D.C. for the 125th Army-Navy Game on Dec. 14 at Commanders Field. Read more about the specially designed trailer: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2L8.