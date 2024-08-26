From Air Force to IMCOM: A legal legacy and a life of service

WIESBADEN, Germany – For more than two decades, Stephen Blewett has been a cornerstone of legal support for the Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Europe, providing steadfast guidance and contributing significantly to the organization’s mission. As IMCOM-Europe's first full-time legal advisor, Blewett has seen the organization evolve from its early days as the Installation Management Agency (IMA) to its now current state as IMCOM, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a dedication to service.



Blewett’s journey to IMCOM-Europe began long before he joined the organization in 2004. His career started in the United States Air Force, where he served for nearly 21 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.



A native of New Hampshire, Blewett earned his Juris Doctor from Franklin Pierce Law Center, now the University of New Hampshire School of Law.



After practicing law privately for a couple of years, he was drawn to military service, inspired by a family friend who extolled the opportunities the military could offer.



Blewett joined the Air Force in the early 1980s as a reserve officer before transitioning to active duty. Over the years, he held various legal positions, including three tours as a Staff Judge Advocate (SJA).



His assignments took him across the globe—from New Hampshire to England, North Dakota, Egypt, Spain, and Spangdahlem, Germany.



Each role added to his growing expertise, particularly in environmental law, a field in which he eventually earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from George Washington University.



In 2004, Blewett transitioned to a new chapter in his career, joining what was then IMA-Europe. He quickly established himself as a vital part of the organization, becoming the organization’s first full-time legal advisor.



Initially, his role involved working closely with the United States Army Europe (USAREUR) Office of the Judge Advocate (OJA), but as IMCOM grew, so did his responsibilities.



Over time, Blewett’s focus shifted entirely to serving the needs of IMCOM-Europe, where he provided legal counsel to the director and staff on a wide range of issues, including ethics, environmental law, and real estate agreements with German authorities.



“The people are the best part of the job,” said Blewett, reflecting on his time with IMCOM. “I’ve had the privilege of working with talented and dedicated individuals who make the job both enjoyable and fulfilling.”



His role at IMCOM also allowed him and his family to fulfill a personal goal—living in Europe. Having previously been stationed in Germany during his Air Force career, Blewett and his wife were eager to return, and the opportunity with IMCOM provided the perfect avenue to do so.



Throughout his tenure, Blewett has seen IMCOM-Europe navigate significant challenges, from the realignment of U.S. forces in Europe to the complexities of managing relationships with host nations.



His legal expertise has been crucial in ensuring that IMCOM-Europe operates smoothly within the legal frameworks of both the U.S. and the host nation.



Looking back on his career, Blewett takes pride in IMCOM's role in supporting soldiers and their families. “IMCOM is dedicated to protecting soldiers and their families, and they truly walk the walk when it comes to their mission,” said Blewett.



As he prepares to transition to a new role at IMCOM Headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, Blewett reflects on the importance of enjoying one’s work.



“Make sure you leave room to have fun at work. The camaraderie you build with your colleagues is unique and invaluable,” said Blewett as he advises current and future Army civilian professionals to focus on building relationships with those around them.



After completing his assignment in San Antonio, Blewett plans to retire and, perhaps, take advantage of military space-available flights to travel the world—a fitting reward for a career spent in service to his country and its military community.



Before leaving IMCOM-E, Blewett was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for exceptional service as the legal advisor for IMCOM-E.



Blewett’s contributions to IMCOM-Europe have left a lasting impact that will continue long after he has moved on to his next adventure.

