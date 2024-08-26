Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steve Blewett receives award [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Steve Blewett receives award

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Joshua Rojas 

    Army Support Activity - Black Sea

    Steve Blewett receives the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal on 23 August 2024 in Wiesbaden, Germany, for exceptional service as the legal advisor for IMCOM-E.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8616663
    VIRIN: 240823-A-DG903-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steve Blewett receives award [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steve Blewett Legal Advisor IMCOM-E
    Steve Blewett receives award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Air Force to IMCOM: A legal legacy and a life of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download