Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.29.2024 05:54 Photo ID: 8616663 VIRIN: 240823-A-DG903-1007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.22 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Steve Blewett receives award [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.