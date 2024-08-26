Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.29.2024 05:54 Photo ID: 8616662 VIRIN: 240826-A-DG903-1033 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.47 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Steve Blewett Legal Advisor IMCOM-E [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.