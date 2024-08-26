Ohio University Alumna Launches Federal Career with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

My name is Emily Stark, the newest and youngest, member of the corporate communications team at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District. I never imagined I would be in the position I am today. I was born and raised in a small town outside of Cleveland called Medina, which is nearly 13 hours away from Charleston. So, the story of how I got into this role is interesting!



I am a recent graduate of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. I chose OU not only for its beautiful atmosphere, but also for its nationally ranked Scripps College of Communication. I started as an “undecided” Scripps student because I was clueless about where I saw myself post-college. After my first semester, I met an advisor who inspired and helped me figure out what motivates me to wake up in the morning. After many interactions with him, I majored in communication studies with a minor in marketing and a social media certificate.



May 2023 arrived quickly, and I was graduating college with no job lined up. I decided it was time to leave the comforts of my hometown behind and explore new opportunities. I started work in the service industry and moved 2 hours away from home to Columbus, Ohio. After a long summer of waiting tables, I decided to attempt a sales job.



In October 2023, I started as a travel nurse recruiter at Health Carousel. This was an interesting first job, to say the least, involving lots of cold calling. After six months, I knew this wasn’t the path for me. I was cold calling at my desk one random day in June when my aunt, Chrissa, sent me an announcement for a public affairs specialist position at the Charleston District. The job description and mission of the Army Corps interested me, so I submitted my resume for consideration.



I liked the idea of working for the federal service because of the amazing benefits offered, including retirement and health insurance. Having job security, especially if the job market crashes, was another appealing aspect. After a couple of interviews, I got a call with a job offer. I was beyond excited and ready to pack my car and move, I will remember that moment forever. So, I dove headfirst into the Charleston District to understand the impacts my new workplace has on my new home and on the entire state of South Carolina.



I started at the District in July of 2024. During my second week, I was lucky enough to tag along with some Army Cadets who are interning here, on a tour of some of the projects the Charleston District is currently involved in.

We began our tour at the Ridgeville Industrial Complex and explored the Lake Marion Environmental Infrastructure Project. This project began a few years ago to bring clean, reliable water to an underdeveloped community to help bring development to this rural area. Now there is a Walmart Distribution Center which brings over 1,500 good jobs to the area.



On a separate day, we went to The Cooper River Rediversion Project in St. Stephens to see how our hydropower system works along with the fish lift, which passes 250,000 fish annually. The project was built to reduce sedimentation and dredging costs in the Charleston Harbor and saves taxpayers $36 million per year in dredging costs in Charleston Harbor, while benefitting shipping, industrial development, hydropower, and fish and wildlife.

Then we explored the federal channel in the Charleston Harbor which the Army Corps deepened to 52 feet two years ago allowing the larger cargo ships to call on the Port 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no matter the tide and fully loaded. Addressing these transportation inefficiencies is what keeps the cost of goods lower for me!



My favorite site visit was the Folly Beach Renourishment Project where we went on our contractor’s dredge to see it in action . This project is done about every 8 years by the Army Corps. The dredges’ purpose is to add more sand onto the beach, the sand acts as a barrier for the infrastructure. The goal is to protect the property and infrastructure behind the dunes.



It has been an adventure-filled first month, and I have loved every second of it. Being able to visit each project and learn about what the Corps of Engineers does for the nation has been extremely eye opening. I can confidently say I love my job and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for me and the District!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:15 Story ID: 479564 Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: ATHENS, OHIO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio University Alumna Launches Federal Career with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, by Emily Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.