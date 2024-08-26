Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio University Alumna Launches Federal Career with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Emily Stark, public affairs specialist, begins her career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District Aug. 20. Stark, an Ohio University alumna, graduated in May 2023 and moved to Charleston, S.C. to explore new opportunities.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Charleston
    Ohio University
    Charleston District

