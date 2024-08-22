USACE Clearing Debris from Final Residential Properties in Lahaina

Photo By Susan Lee | A debris crew works to remove debris from the last multi-unit residential property,...... read more read more Photo By Susan Lee | A debris crew works to remove debris from the last multi-unit residential property, The Spinnaker condominiums, in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' debris removal program, August 26, 2024. The completion of all residential debris removal in Lahaina is expected in the coming weeks, just over a year after the August 2023 wildfires destroyed more than 2,200 structures. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Susan Lee) see less | View Image Page

Lahaina, Hawaii – August 26, 2024 – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with federal, state, and local partners, is pleased to announce that debris removal on the last single- and multi-unit residential properties in Lahaina is underway. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the Personal Property Debris Removal Program, as all residential properties will be cleared months ahead of the original January 2025 deadline—a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the teams involved.



Out of 1,390 residential properties enrolled in the USACE debris removal program, 1,387 have already been cleared of fire and ash debris. The final three properties are currently undergoing debris removal; after which they will move onto the final stages of soil testing and erosion control before being transferred to the County of Maui for completion.



Commander of the USACE Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Field Office Lt. Col Collin Jones highlighted the collaboration behind the feat: “We’re humbled by the trust the residents of Lahaina have placed in us to help restore their community. Achieving 100% debris removal in record time is a testament to the hard work and collaboration between USACE, our partners, and the community.”



Reflecting on the progress of debris clearance on the final multi-unit residential property, Snehal Patel, president of The Spinnaker Association of Apartment Owners, expressed his gratitude: “The completion of residential debris removal is a pivotal moment for Spinnaker Condo Owners. This impending milestone not only clears the way for physical reconstruction but also opens the door to restoring the spirit and resilience of our neighborhood. On behalf of all our owners, I want to thank the USACE and their partners for their diligent and expeditious work in making this possible. We are eager to begin the next chapter of rebuilding the Spinnaker property and are one step closer to bringing our owners back into their homes.”



Commercial debris removal operations are also progressing, with 91 out of 159 commercial properties cleared to date. The completion of these efforts remains on track for February 2024.



Another notable accomplishment is the completion of primary debris removal at King Kamehameha III Elementary School. This site presented unique challenges due to its complexity and the presence of significant archaeological artifacts. Coordinated efforts between the County of Maui, the State of Hawaii, and federal agencies were essential in safely and respectfully managing the debris removal process. Final steps, including soil testing and gravel placement for erosion control, are currently in progress.



As USACE celebrates this milestone, property owners are reminded to visit MauiRecovers.org to download their debris clearance documentation from the County of Maui. This paperwork is crucial for property owners to proceed with applying for building permits, a key step in the rebuilding process.



For more information, please contact the USACE Hawai‘i Wildfires Public Affairs Office at (808) 835-4062 or hawaiifiresmedia@usace.army.mil.



