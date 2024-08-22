A debris crew works on the final multi-unit residential property, The Spinnaker condominiums, in Lahaina, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ debris removal program, August 26, 2024. The completion of all residential debris removal is expected in the coming weeks, marking significant progress just weeks after the one-year anniversary of the August 2023 wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Susan Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 16:14 Photo ID: 8610757 VIRIN: 240826-O-CF086-2304 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.75 MB Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina [Image 4 of 4], by Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.