    USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina [Image 4 of 4]

    USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Susan Lee  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    A debris crew works on the final multi-unit residential property, The Spinnaker condominiums, in Lahaina, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ debris removal program, August 26, 2024. The completion of all residential debris removal is expected in the coming weeks, marking significant progress just weeks after the one-year anniversary of the August 2023 wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Susan Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
