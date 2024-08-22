Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Susan Lee  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    A debris crew works to remove debris from the last multi-unit residential property, The Spinnaker condominiums, in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' debris removal program, August 26, 2024. The completion of all residential debris removal in Lahaina is expected in the coming weeks, just over a year after the August 2023 wildfires destroyed more than 2,200 structures. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Susan Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8610756
    VIRIN: 240826-O-CF086-5986
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina [Image 4 of 4], by Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina
    USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina
    USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina
    USACE Clearing Debris from Final Multi-Unit Residential Property in Lahaina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Hawaiiwildfires2023
    HawaiiWildfires; Army; USACE;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download