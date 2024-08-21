Women’s Equality Day: A Personal Journey Toward Advocacy in the Military

Courtesy Photo | As Women’s Equality Day approaches, Col. Everett "Bud" Lacroix reflects on his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As Women’s Equality Day approaches, Col. Everett "Bud" Lacroix reflects on his personal journey to understand and advocate for gender equality see less | View Image Page

Col. Everett "Bud" Lacroix, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Commander for Europe/Southwest Asia/Africa region, shares his thoughts on Women's Equality Day.





As Women’s Equality Day approaches on August 26, 2024, I find myself reflecting on the journey I’ve taken to understand and advocate for gender equality. This day, which commemorates the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, is not just a historical marker—it’s a reminder of the ongoing struggle for true equality. For me, this struggle has become deeply personal, shaped by the women who have profoundly influenced my life, particularly my wife and daughter. This reflection is not only about acknowledging their impact on me but also about understanding my role in fostering equality within the Army.





A Personal Evolution in Understanding



Over the past 32 years, my views on gender equality have evolved significantly. Early in my career, like many others, I was focused on the mission at hand, often without a full appreciation of the subtle inequalities that existed around me. The Army, with its strict adherence to discipline and hierarchy, didn’t always lend itself to introspection on these issues. However, as I matured as a leader and a person, I began to see that gender equality isn’t just a moral imperative—it’s essential for the success and cohesion of any team.



The most significant turning points in this journey have been rooted in my personal life. Marrying the love of my life 27 years ago marked the beginning of a profound transformation in how I viewed the world and my place in it. My wife, with her quiet strength, intelligence, and resilience, has been my anchor through every challenge. She made sacrifices—significant ones—that I didn’t fully understand until later in our marriage. She put her professional aspirations on hold to support our family, moving across the world multiple times, often to places where opportunities for her own growth were limited. Watching her navigate these challenges with grace and determination opened my eyes to the broader issues of gender equality.



It wasn’t just about what she gave up; it was about what she had to endure in a society that too often asks women to make these sacrifices without offering the same opportunities or recognition that men receive. Her experience made me acutely aware of the systemic barriers that women face, both in the military and beyond. It also fueled my commitment to ensuring that no woman’s potential is limited by societal expectations or institutional barriers.



The birth of our daughter 19 years ago was another transformative moment. As any parent will tell you, the arrival of a child changes everything. Suddenly, the future became much more personal. I began to think about the world she would grow up in, the opportunities she would have, and the challenges she might face simply because of her gender. The idea that she—or any other girl—could be limited in what she could achieve simply because she is a woman was unacceptable to me. From that moment, advocating for gender equality became not just a professional responsibility, but a personal mission.



Advocacy in the Workplace



This personal commitment to gender equality has naturally extended into my professional life, where I’ve worked to translate these values into actionable efforts within the Army. The military, an institution built on the values of discipline, honor, and respect, must also be a place where equality is not just an ideal but a reality. As leaders, it’s our duty to ensure that every soldier—regardless of gender—has the opportunity to contribute fully and rise through the ranks based on their abilities and dedication.



One of the most effective ways I’ve found to advocate for gender equality in the Army is through mentorship. Over the years, I’ve taken on the responsibility of mentoring women in our ranks, encouraging them to pursue leadership roles and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. This is not about meeting quotas or adhering to regulations—it’s about recognizing the potential that women bring to our organization and ensuring that they have the support they need to realize that potential.



Mentorship goes beyond just offering advice; it’s about actively working to remove the barriers that women often face in their careers. It’s about creating an environment where women feel valued, where their contributions are recognized, and where they have the same opportunities for advancement as their male counterparts. This commitment is not just about fairness—it’s about strengthening our Army by ensuring that we are utilizing all of the talent available to us.



The Credibility of a Woman’s Perspective



Incorporating diverse perspectives is crucial to the success of any organization. Research consistently shows that organizations with gender-diverse leadership teams perform better, make more informed decisions, and are more innovative. In the military, where decisions can have life-or-death consequences, the inclusion of these perspectives is not just beneficial—it’s essential.



Women bring a unique and invaluable perspective that is often shaped by their experiences and challenges. In my time in the Army, I’ve seen firsthand how the inclusion of a woman’s perspective can lead to better outcomes. Whether it’s in planning operations, managing teams, or navigating complex situations, the contributions of women have been instrumental in our success.



For example, I’ve witnessed how women leaders in the Army bring a different approach to problem-solving, often considering factors that might be overlooked by their male counterparts. This diversity of thought leads to more comprehensive strategies and better results. It’s not just about adding women to the team; it’s about truly valuing and integrating their perspectives into our decision-making processes.



The military’s strength lies in its diversity, and that includes gender diversity. By ensuring that women are included at every level of decision-making, we make our organization stronger, more adaptable, and better equipped to face the challenges of the future. This isn’t just about fairness; it’s about ensuring that we are leveraging every available resource to achieve our objectives.



A Continued Commitment



As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, I am reminded of the ongoing responsibility we all share in advancing gender equality. It’s not enough to simply acknowledge the contributions of women; we must actively work to remove the barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential. This is true in the Army, as it is in every other workplace.



For me, this commitment is deeply personal. It’s about honoring the women who have shaped my life—my wife, who has been my rock through every challenge, and my daughter, who represents the future we are all striving to build. It’s about ensuring that the next generation of women in the military has the opportunities and support they need to succeed.



This commitment extends beyond my immediate family to the women I serve with every day. It’s about recognizing that every woman in our ranks has the potential to lead, to innovate, and to make a significant impact. It’s our duty as leaders to ensure that they have the support and opportunities they need to realize that potential.



Conclusion: The Way Forward



In the Army, we are taught to leave no one behind. This principle extends beyond the battlefield; it is a call to action in every aspect of our lives. As leaders, we must ensure that we are leaving no one behind when it comes to opportunities, respect, and equality.



The women in our ranks have proven time and again that they are capable, strong, and resilient. It is our duty to support them, to mentor them, and to ensure that they have every opportunity to succeed. This Women’s Equality Day, let us celebrate the progress we’ve made, but also recognize the work that remains. Together, we can build a stronger, more equitable future for all.



As we look to the future, let us commit to fostering an environment where gender is not a barrier to success. Let us recognize that the strength of our organization, our Army, and our nation lies in the diversity and inclusion of all its members. And let us continue to advocate for a world where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to reach their full potential.