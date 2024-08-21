Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s Equality Day: A Personal Journey Toward Advocacy in the Military

    Women’s Equality Day: A Personal Journey Toward Advocacy in the Military

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    08.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    As Women’s Equality Day approaches, Col. Everett "Bud" Lacroix reflects on his personal journey to understand and advocate for gender equality

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:07
    Photo ID: 8604909
    VIRIN: 240822-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day: A Personal Journey Toward Advocacy in the Military, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women&rsquo;s Equality Day: A Personal Journey Toward Advocacy in the Military

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download