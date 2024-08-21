Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:07 Photo ID: 8604909 VIRIN: 240822-D-DO482-1111 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2.09 MB Location: SEMBACH, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Women’s Equality Day: A Personal Journey Toward Advocacy in the Military, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.