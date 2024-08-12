Fluent in Unity: How LEAP Airmen Powered Joint Success at Arcane Thunder 24

Photo By Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas | U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Nawman and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arnaud Agbo complete a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas | U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Nawman and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arnaud Agbo complete a detailed inventory inspection with their Morrocan counterparts Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. Agbo volunteered for Arcane Thunder 24 through the U.S. Air Force Language Enabled Airman Program. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Lt. Col. Rodrigo Ocampo, Capt. Cassaundra Preston and Staff Sgt. Arnaud Agbo arrived on July 24, 2024, in Morocco ready to support Arcane Thunder 24 with a unique skill set and capabilities that extended beyond traditional military strategy. Their team focused on a specific domain that has not yet been mastered by a piece of technology – human interactions. The team of three volunteered through the Language Enabled Airman Program, also known as LEAP, to serve as linguistic and cultural experts. Their presence supported the mission at hand and deepened the connections between the U.S. and Morocco, showcasing the critical role of language and cultural integration in joint military operations.



Arcane Thunder 24 was a complex, multi-domain exercise that tested the interoperability between the U.S. Army and Moroccan Royal Armed Forces. Ocampo and Preston assisted with integration by serving as linguists during the training. Agbo moved with teams on the ground to support multiple elements. Although their uniform might have been different than that of the U.S. Army and Moroccan military members they served alongside, they were a vital bridge between the two.



“Our LEAP partners were instrumental in the successful completion of Arcane Thunder 24,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Ritzema, the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion commander. “They brought a high level of cultural and linguistic expertise that benefited our daily operations. Additionally, they rounded out our Joint Force and provided creative solutions to exercise specific challenges.”



As Arcane Thunder 24 unfolded, the airmen forged relationships that assisted both nations. Each of the LEAP scholars proved to be a valuable addition to the exercise in unique ways.



For Ocampo, Preston, and Agbo, this was their first experience in a joint exercise as LEAP scholars. Preston hails from California and has developed a passion for travel. Volunteering for LEAP opportunities has allowed her to gain experience in different countries and work alongside other cultures as an advisor during operations.



“I saw LEAP as an opportunity to travel and experience different cultures,” she said. “We bonded with the Moroccan soldiers over meals and over our love of communicating in different languages.”



While speaking about the value of utilizing uniformed service members in the role of cultural experts, Preston added, “Leaders often undervalue the importance of culture, and as LEAP scholars, we are able to demonstrate that value at the organizational level.”



Ocampo led the team of interpreters during Arcane Thunder 24, but more importantly, he built a cohesive team of trusted experts within the staff. His duties ranged from teaching and translating cyber domain classes to assisting and coordinating events for distinguished visitors. Ocampo demonstrated the power of joint operations and integration by extending his knowledge of technical skills and culture beyond the walls of the tactical operations center. It was a regular occurrence to find him assisting U.S. and Moroccan soldiers anywhere in the exercise.



“LEAP provides organizations with scholars that have a high aptitude in both language and culture,” said Ocampo. “We are able to use our skills to advise on ways to connect with our counterparts from different regions and cultures.” Ocampo has served in joint units before but said that he gained a new perspective working as a cultural advisor for the 2nd MDEB.



As airmen, all three LEAP scholars described the need to learn the Army language initially. Agbo focused on gaining credibility with both counterparts by volunteering to join them on every mission, including recovering downed equipment at night. “The team consisted of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, and we were all able to get together as one team,” said Agbo. “We were all equally exhausted, but we knew what we had to do, and we were able to come together and stay motivated to accomplish the mission.”



Agbo was pivotal as a linguist and cultural expert, ensuring that multiple teams received linguistic support at two separate training areas during Arcane Thunder 24. His dedication to the team was highlighted at the final dinner by numerous leaders within the 2nd MDEB. “Having a positive mindset and energy shows people that we are here to be a part of the team,” said Agbo. “When both the Moroccans and U.S. Army are comfortable with us, we can build the relationship and develop a bond that creates a strong team.”



Agbo was born and raised in West Africa and emigrated to the United States when he was 19. He said he decided to join the U.S. Air Force to serve his new country. “One thing I believe is that if you find something good, you should always try to make it better,” said Agbo. “Serving in the military was my opportunity to serve my country, leave my imprint, and try to make my country better.”



LEAP solves a commonly experienced friction point across military exercises - language and cultural integration. The force multiplier program puts uniformed service members in the position to aid and enhance joint partnerships. The Department of Defense reported approximately 3,500 multi-capable, language-enabled airmen with proficiencies in over 97 languages.



Part of the program maintains deployment readiness for the LEAP scholars to deploy to support joint operations worldwide. The unique aspect of the program is that it brings together the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and international allies and partners.



“This was my first time being embedded in an Army staff,” said Ocampo when asked about his experience at Arcane Thunder 24. “I got to experience the Army culture while working in the field with the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, and I am really glad that I got to have such a diverse experience.”



Arcane Thunder 24 was held in Morocco this year for the first time. The exercise proved to be a step towards strengthening the U.S. relationship with Morocco. Integration of the staff elements was made more accessible by placing airmen as linguists and cultural experts to be the connective tissue between the U.S. Army and the Moroccan military