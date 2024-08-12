Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arcane Thunder 24: Outload [Image 8 of 15]

    Arcane Thunder 24: Outload

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion prepare equipment for redeployment on Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. 2nd MDEB conducted redeployment operations for three days at the end of Arcane Thunder 24. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 08:09
    Photo ID: 8596027
    VIRIN: 240815-A-GG601-1015
    Resolution: 7422x4950
    Size: 16.73 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arcane Thunder 24: Outload [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder

