Arcane Thunder 24: Outload

U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Nawman and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arnaud Agbo complete a detailed inventory inspection with their Morrocan counterparts Aug. 15, 2024, at Agadir, Morocco. Agbo volunteered for Arcane Thunder 24 through the U.S. Air Force Language Enabled Airman Program. Arcane Thunder 24 marked a significant advancement in multi-domain operations and partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, took part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

