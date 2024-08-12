PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto

Photo By Puerto Rico National Guard | U.S. Citizen-Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion (Task Force...... read more read more Photo By Puerto Rico National Guard | U.S. Citizen-Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion (Task Force South) and the Indian Company of the 1-296th Infantry Regiment (Task Force West), both from the 92nd Military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, evacuate residents at Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2024. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard conducted successful rescue missions across the island in areas affected by the recent flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – U.S. Citizen-Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion (Task Force South) and the Indian Company of the 1-296th Infantry Regiment (Task Force West), both from the 92nd Military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conducted successful rescue missions in areas affected by the recent flooding in Puerto Rico caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto, which has now become a Category 2 hurricane, Aug. 14, 2024.



Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi activated the PRARNG on Aug. 12, 2024, to support local and federal authorities’ humanitarian relief efforts related to the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto.



“The commitment of our Citizen-Soldiers to the safety and well-being of our community is unwavering,” said Maj. Gen.Miguel A. Mendez, adjutant general of Puerto Rico. “These rescue missions reflect the spirit of service that characterizes the Puerto Rico National Guard, always ready to respond to the call in the most critical moments.”



The 125th Military Police Battalion supported Mayor Marlese Sifre, Ponce Municipality, in the rescue of residents of the local communities Buyones and Tiburones, who were trapped by river flooding.



Additionally, U.S. Citizen-Soldiers assigned to the India Company, 1-296th Infantry Regiment, conducted a successful rescue on the border of Cabo Rojo and Hormigueros Municipalities, where 10 people, among them personnel from the Cabo Rojo Emergency Management Office and LUMA Energy, a local power company, who were stranded due to the flooding of another river in the area.



These actions demonstrate the PRARNG’s responsiveness and commitment to protecting and serving the island in times of emergency.