PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto

U.S. Citizen-Soldiers assigned to the India Company, 1-296th Infantry Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, meet with local authorities after rescuing 10 first responders who were stranded due to a river flooding at Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14. 2024. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard conducted successful rescue missions across the island in areas affected by the recent flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

