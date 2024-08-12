PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto

U.S. Citizen-Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion (Task Force South) and the Indian Company of the 1-296th Infantry Regiment (Task Force West), both from the 92nd Military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, evacuate residents at Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2024. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard conducted successful rescue missions across the island in areas affected by the recent flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

