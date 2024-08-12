Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto [Image 5 of 7]

    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto

    FT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Puerto Rico National Guard 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Citizen-Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion (Task Force South) and the Indian Company of the 1-296th Infantry Regiment (Task Force West), both from the 92nd Military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, evacuate residents at Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2024. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard conducted successful rescue missions across the island in areas affected by the recent flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8592074
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-WV568-6815
    Resolution: 1069x714
    Size: 144.22 KB
    Location: FT BUCHANAN, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto [Image 7 of 7], by Puerto Rico National Guard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto
    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto
    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto
    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto
    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto
    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto
    PRNG completes major rescue missions following Tropical Storm Ernesto

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download