Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Unveils His Fresh Kitchen at Joint Base Andrews Exchange

JOINT BASE ANDREWS – The Joint Base Andrews Exchange food court celebrated its new better-for-you restaurant—mixing in the excitement of celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who unveiled his first Fresh Kitchen on a military installation.



The ribbon was cut on the new restaurant by Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO Tom Shull, 317th Wing Commander and JB Andrews Installation Commander Col. Jun Oh, Chef Robert Irvine, Exchange Northeast Region Vice President Amanda Hartfield and JB Andrews Exchange General Manager Natalia Meyer.



Service members and the JB Andrews community enjoyed a meet-and-greet with Irvine plus samplings of Fresh Kitchen meals, including sandwiches, wraps, grain bowls and personal pizzas.



“Fresh Kitchen is a testament to Robert’s steadfast commitment to elevating the troop dining experience, strengthening readiness and grit,” Shull said. “The experience has been designed with the needs of Airmen and their families in mind.



“It is fitting that a proud Veteran whose motto is ‘nothing is impossible’ found the solution to the decades-long challenge—creating meals that taste great and ensure mission success.”



A unique quick-serve restaurant, Fresh Kitchen features electronic self-order kiosks and food portions that are pre-washed, pre-cut, and pre-seasoned at a central kitchen then cooked sous-vide on site. This model means simpler training for associates, no food waste and easy better-for-you options without sacrificing taste or quality, aligning with the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative.



Claire Tizon-Spicciati, an Air Force Veteran, came to meet Robert Irvine after seeing the event invitation on a Joint Base Andrews community Facebook page.



“I’ve been a big Robert Irvine fan since I was a child watching ‘Restaurant: Impossible,’” she said. “I remember I had his protein bars for the first time when I joined the Air Force since everyone is active in the military and it made me fall in love with him more.



“It’s definitely a big deal to have these food options on base, so it’s amazing.”



Irvine, known for Food Network programs such as “Restaurant: Impossible” and “Worst Cooks in America,” is a former member of the UK’s Royal Navy. A restauranteur and author, he also founded the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to help those in need through resiliency, health, and wellness programs, in addition to the financial support of top-rated military and first responder organizations.



“Since the day I created my company, I’ve been on a mission to help improve the way our military feeds its servicemen and women,” Irvine said. “The opening of Fresh Kitchen marks a major victory in that overall mission.



“Joint Base Andrews deserves our very best effort. Nothing less would be suitable for a base with such a rich and storied history, and it is truly a privilege to serve the men and women who work here every day.”



Irvine has received multiple civilian honors, including being named an Honorary Navy Chief Petty Officer and being awarded the Medal of Honor Society’s Bob Hope Award. He has also made multiple past appearances at Exchange facilities and conferences, showcasing his commitment to helping service members stay fit, ready and resilient.



“Today is a significant day as we introduce a new health-conscious quick-serve restaurant option for our community,” Oh said. “Robert Irvine’s unwavering support of military members and first responders aligns with our values at Joint Base Andrews.



“We are excited about this new dining option and anticipate its positive impact on our JBA community.”



Fresh Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



